Former Michigan State WR Keon Coleman announces transfer to Florida State

Keon Coleman’s time at Michigan State has officially ended.

The junior wide receiver who entered his name in the transfer portal late last month announced on Wednesday that he had committed to Florida State.

While there was a chance Coleman could have returned to Michigan State, the writing had been on the wall for some time, as he began taking visits, including stops at Florida State and Ole Miss.

His departure comes at the same time as quarterback Payton Thorne, who entered the portal the same day as Coleman, and has since committed to Auburn.

Coleman led Michigan State last season with 58 receptions, 798 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Seen as a rising star and expected to be a focal point of the Spartans’ offense, his decision to leave was not one that was anticipated, at least not when spring practice came to a close.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder had come into his own in 2022, becoming a weapon alongside Jayden Reed — who was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft — and Tre Mosley.

He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and had three 100-yard receiving games, including 155 against Michigan — the third-most by a Spartan in the rivalry — with 104 coming in just the first half. As a freshman in 2021, Coleman appeared in 10 games and caught seven passes for 50 yards with one touchdown while playing behind Reed, Mosley and Jalen Nailor.

Spartans get Colorado DT through portal

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker landed a familiar face out of the transfer portal on Wednesday, as former Colorado defensive tackle Jalen Sami announced he had committed to the Spartans.

Sami, who was a redshirt freshman for the Buffaloes in 2019 during Tucker’s one season as Colorado’s coach, started 32 of 36 career games while compiling 78 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss to go with seven quarterback pressures, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

During his one season under Tucker, Sami started 11 of 12 games and finished with 25 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack. He also had two quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery.

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, the graduate transfer will join a position group that is one of the deepest on the Spartans’ roster with junior Simeon Barrow, sophomore Derrick Harmon and fifth-year senior Maverick Hansen playing significant roles along with sophomore Alex VanSumeren and transfers Jarrett Jackson and Dre Butler expecting to push to enter the rotation.