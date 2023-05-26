Michigan State football adds former commit, Nebraska transfer Alante Brown

Once again, Alante Brown says he’s headed to Michigan State.

The former Nebraska wide receiver announced his commitment to the Spartans on Friday, a little more than a month after entering the transfer portal.

Brown committed to Michigan State as part of the 2019 recruiting class but did not sign before attending St. Thomas More Prep in Connecticut. He then signed with Nebraska as part of the Cornhuskers’ 2020 class.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder played three seasons for the Cornhuskers and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He caught 22 passes for 262 yards in 30 career games, including 11 starts. Brown also carried the ball twice for 17 yards and had 284 kickoff return yards.

The Spartans are looking to add depth at wide receiver after Jayden Reed graduated and was a second-round pick in the NFL Draft and Keon Coleman transferred to Florida State.

Brown is the third transfer to commit to Michigan State, joining Cincinnati safety Armorion Smith and Colorado defensive tackle Jalen Sami.

