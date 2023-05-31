National analysts: With Akins, Hoggard, Michigan State basketball 'loaded' for next season

The Michigan State men's basketball team received some good news Wednesday, with A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins officially returning to the fold for the 2023-24 season instead of staying in the NBA Draft.

It more than likely cemented the Spartans' roster for next season and, according to a number of national writers and analysts, cemented Michigan State's place in the national hierarchy for next season.

"Michigan State," Rob Dauster of The Field of 68 tweeted, "confirmed LOADED for next season."

Dauster wasn't alone, as national writers elevated a team already pegged by many to be among the nation's top 15 amid the uncertainty of Akins and Hoggard — as well as Malik Hall and Tyson Walker, who also opted to return — into the top five and Final Four conversation.

The Spartans are coming off a season in which they went 21-13 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, ousted by Kansas State in a 98-93 overtime thriller. They also welcome a recruiting class that's ranked No. 4 in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite.

Here's a sampling of what national experts had to say Wednesday: