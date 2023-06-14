Michigan State football lands verbal commitment from 3-star safety Reggie Powers

The Michigan State football program hosted a number of official visitors last weekend, and it appears to be paying dividends.

Reggie Powers, a safety from Centerville (Ohio), verbally committed to the Spartans on Wednesday, giving Michigan State its fourth pledge for the 2024 recruiting class — and its first addition since April.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Powers, who was among a number of official visitors last weekend in East Lansing, also had visited Northwestern and Pittsburgh, and had planned visits to Cincinnati and Ohio State as well.

Powers is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him the No. 57 safety in the country, and the No. 19 player overall in Ohio. He is one of two commitments in the secondary for 2024, joining four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson of Murfreesboro (Tennessee) Riverdale.

