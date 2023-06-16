MSU takes 'massive step' toward reinstating swimming and diving programs

The battle to reinstate Michigan State's men's and women's swimming and diving teams is in its 28th month and, for the first time, the finish line might finally be in sight.

The Michigan State Board of Trustees, for the first time since the decision to eliminate the programs in October 2020, said Friday there is a path forward for reinstatement. The statement came on the same day the university formally approved construction of a $200 million recreation and wellness center, which will include a 50-meter pool.

Construction on the recreation center, to be located south of Breslin Center and Shaw Lane and east of South Harrison Road, is set to start next month, with most of it completed by February 2026.

It's unclear what the timeline is to approve reinstating men's and women's swimming and diving, though the public support of bringing the sports back was significant during Friday's MSU Board of Trustees meeting in Grand Rapids.

"The board, administration … are aligned to restart a swim and dive program," MSU board chair Rema Vassar said.

There are conditions, the exact details of which haven't been made public, that supporters of the swim and dive programs have to meet, however.

Most of the conditions involve money. Michigan State wants donor support to help relaunch the programs, according to the teams' advocacy group, Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive.

According to Mike Balow, a member of the advocacy group who was at Friday's meeting, the university wants at least $6.5 million for operating expenses over five years, plus additional money to help make the new pool — at the new recreation center — varsity-ready. The range Michigan State has given to Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive is between $5 million and $20 million for pool upgrades.

Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive currently has $5.2 million in pledged fundraising dollars, Balow said.

"It's a massive step forward to have the public support of the university," said David Habel, a member of the advocacy group and former Spartan swimmer. "It's something we haven't had since well before October 2020.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but we're ready. We haven't stopped in three years, and we're not stopping now."

In October 2020, then-athletic director Bill Beekman announced that Michigan State would eliminate the men's and women's swimming and diving programs, citing the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It costs more than $2 million a year to operate the men's and women's swimming and diving programs. Beekman, additionally, cited program infrastructure. MSU's outdoor pool closed in 2018, and was demolished in April.

Since Beekman's announcement, advocates for the program have been tireless in their efforts to bring back the programs, including speaking at most monthly Board of Trustees meetings. They secured face-to-face meetings with then-president Samuel L. Stanley and current president Teresa K. Woodruff, but progress had been minimal. Current athletic director Alan Haller has deferred to university administration.

In December, then-trustee Melanie Foster said there was "no viable path" for reinstatement. In December, plans for a pool weren't part of the first phase of the new recreation and wellness center. On Friday, pool plans were listed as part of the 293,000-square-foot facility, and they were approved.

"This new top-tier intramural facility marks a significant stride in enhancing student success by promoting active lifestyles and fostering a sense of belonging," Vinnie Gore, senior vice president for student life and engagement at MSU, said in a statement. "Supporting students' health and well-being ensures they have the tools to flourish academically, personally and socially, paving the way for a more fulfilling experience on campus and beyond."

The recreation and wellness center also is expected to include multiple gyms, a turf arena, indoor running track, strength and fitness studios, racket sport courts, university classrooms, and locker rooms.

The center will be built, in part, by a student recreation-facility fee instituted 2021; it was $260, phased in over three years. That's a major reason why MSU is asking for the swimming and diving advocates to find additional funding for reinstatement; the university doesn't want student fees to pay for the lion's share of a varsity sports program.

When finished, the new center will replace IM West, which is where MSU's old outdoor swimming pool was located.

