Breslin Center scoreboard heading to MSU Surplus Store

East Lansing — Look up, Spartans. A new scoreboard is coming to town.

The current center-hung, four-sided video screen — which previously could be seen suspended from rafters inside the Breslin Center on Michigan State's campus — is expected to arrive at the MSU Surplus Store disassembled, according to store manager James Ives.

The MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center took to its on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to announce the move, although details were limited.

"Yes, it is coming to the store…but just not in one piece. We will be sure to provide updates when available," the store tweeted.

Ives said the current scoreboard is powered by an older generation of LED lights that's no longer supported, which is why it is being replaced. It features screens, speakers, backlit Spartan helmets and "Spartans" wording, which is backlit as well. Ives said he's expecting to receive parts of the large display beginning Thursday, and will take roughly a week before each piece and disassembled and placed in the store for sale.

"I'm guessing once its disassembled, more than likely, it probably will not get put back together," Ives said. "We're kind of in a holding pattern (for now)."

The news generated a humorous tweeting tussle between Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, and husband Ray Wert, over where to install the scoreboard in their home.

"Can you please set this aside for me? I can pick it up tomorrow," Wert wrote under the post. "We hate having to say no again @raywert but 👏 for shooting your shot," the surplus store replied.

"You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take," McMorrow tweeted moments after. "Also, going out on a limb here, but I’m fairly confident we don’t have room at our house for this."

"Stop destroying my dreams! I could totally make it fit," Wert rebutted.

In June 1998, school's athletic department originally installed a center-hung scoreboard inside the $43 million facility named in honor of "Mr. MSU," Jack Breslin, a senior consultant to former MSU President Dr. John DiBaggio, according to its website.

When it was first installed, men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo said it would promote a "great atmosphere" inside the arena.

"The center-hung video board in the Breslin Center will be a great addition to the facility. The video board will help all fans get more involved in the game and create a more intimate environment," Izzo said in 1998. "Fans will be able to see things they've never seen before from their seats."

Details on the the current scoreboard's replacement were not immediately available.

The surplus store and recycling center, according to its website, reduces the amount of university material that goes into landfills. Reusable items are made available back to MSU (in lieu of purchasing new items) or displayed for sale. When collected cannot be reused, they're sent to the recycling center, the store said.

Last year, the recycling center diverted 13 million pounds of material collected from around the MSU community from going to the landfill, the store said.

