Michigan State football lands verbal commitment from 4-star running back Anthony Carrie

Michigan State football added a running back to its 2024 recruiting class Saturday, getting a verbal commitment from Anthony Carrie of Tampa (Florida) Carrollwood Day.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Carrie is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and gives the Spartans currently their highest-rated recruit in their class.

According to the composite, Carrie is the No. 22-ranked running back in the class nationally, and No. 43 overall in the state of Florida (No. 273 in the country).

Carrie rushed for 2,618 yards the last three seasons at Carrollwood Day. He had an official visit with Michigan State, as well as North Carolina. He also owns offers from programs such as LSU, Alabama, Miami (Florida), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and many more.

Michigan State currently has six verbal commitments in its 2024 class, and third in the last 11 days, following Centerville (Ohio) safety Reggie Powers and Tampa Bay (Florida) Tech defensive back Camren Campbell on June 14.