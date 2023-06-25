Michigan State football gets verbal commitment from 3-star defensive back Syair Torrence

Michigan State football's 2024 recruiting class is starting to build momentum.

The Spartans received their second verbal commitment in as many days Sunday, with defensive back Syair Torrence pledging to the Spartans.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Torrence originally was verbally committed to Syracuse. He is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which lists him as a wide receiver. He also owns offers from Rutgers, Memphis and Pittsburgh, among others.

Torrence is currently the seventh verbal commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, and follows four-star running back Anthony Carrie's pledge on Saturday. Torrence is the fourth verbal commitment for the Spartans in the last 12 days.