Michigan State gets commitments from 3-star twin brothers from Cincinnati

East Lansing — Michigan State landed a unique double-commitment on Monday. Call it a recruiting two-for-one.

That’s the case after Charlton and Mercer Luniewski, twin brothers and three-star offensive linemen in the 2024 class from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy announced their commitments to the Spartans on social media.

Mercer Luniewski checks in at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds and is ranked the No. 67 tackle in the class by 247Sports Composite. Charlton Luniewski is 6-5, 280 pounds and is ranked the No. 112 interior offensive lineman. The brothers, who took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend, also had offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Virginia and Pittsburgh.

The Spartans now have nine players committed to the class, along with four offensive linemen, as the Luniewskis join Mt. Pleasant’s Andrew Dennis and Logan Bennett from Baltimore.