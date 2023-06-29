MSU football unveils ticket info for Ford Field game; season ticket holders get first dibs

While Michigan State season ticket holders are out one home game this fall, they will have first crack at getting tickets to the Spartans’ Nov. 24 matchup with Penn State at Ford Field.

And during a presale exclusively available to season ticket holders, they can land tickets — limited to the number of season tickets purchased at Spartan Stadium — for $50 beginning July 11 and lasting through the end of the month.

Seat locations will be based on the seating zone map used at Spartan Stadium with seats at Ford Field being allotted in a similar manner. Individuals with suites at Spartan Stadium will have access to a suite at Ford Field, while those in the MSUFCU Club and the Sideline Club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in an equivalent location at Ford Field.

“Season ticket holders are incredibly important to our mission as an athletic department, which is why we wanted to give them the first opportunity to secure their tickets for this unique experience of Spartan Football at Ford Field,” athletic director Alan Haller said. “It was equally important that their tickets cost what they would expect to pay for a game at Spartan Stadium, and that they be given the ability to sit where they normally would. The loyal support of season ticket holders is exceptional, and we kept them at the forefront of our mind as we constructed our ticket plan.”

Presale codes will be emailed to season ticket holders before July 11.

From July 17-31, Spartan Fund members will be able to purchase tickets in Spartan Fund donor priority order with prices from $50-200. Spartan fund members at the Scholarship Level and above will be able to purchase up to eight tickets while other levels will be able to purchase up to six tickets.

Ford Field will conduct a presale for its supporters from Aug. 1-3. General public sales begin on Aug. 4. Tickets will range in price from $50-220.

Tickets for student season pass holders will go on sale Aug. 29. Tickets will be $25 and will be general admission seating in sections 115-122. Students who have purchased season admissions for the 2023 season will receive a single-use password from Ford Field.

