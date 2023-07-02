Michigan State football adds quarterback Henry Hasselbeck to 2024 recruiting class

Michigan State football has added a quarterback to its 2024 recruiting class.

Henry Hasselbeck, a quarterback from Westwood (Massachusetts) Xaverian Brothers and the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, verbally committed to the Spartans on Friday night.

The 6-foot-2½, 165-pound Hasselbeck is considered a three-start prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him No. 67 among quarterbacks nationally in his class, and the No. 5 prospect overall in Massachusetts.

Hasselbeck visited Michigan State in early June, and also visited Boston College, Pittsburgh, and UAB. He also held offers from Arizona, Connecticut, and Georgia Tech, among others.

Matt Hasselbeck played 17 seasons in the NFL after he was selected in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. A three-time Pro Bowler, Hasselbeck threw for more than 36,000 yards and 212 touchdowns. He spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2001-2010), making 131 starts.

Henry Hasselbeck is the 10th verbal commitment in Michigan State's 2024 class, and fifth in a six-day span, most recently following the commitments of twin linemen Mercer and Charlton Luniewski.