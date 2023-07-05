Michigan State football lands verbal commitment from 3-star cornerback Justin Denson

Michigan State continues to bolster its secondary in the 2024 football recruiting class.

Justin Denson Jr., a cornerback from Providence (Rhode Island) La Salle Academy, verbally committed to the Spartans on Tuesday night. He is the 11th verbal commit in the 2024 class, and fifth who is expected to play in the secondary.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Denson is considered a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, and the top-rated player in Rhode Island. He is ranked No. 57 nationally among cornerbacks in his class, per the composite.

Denson currently joins a secondary group in the recruiting class that includes cornerback Jaylen Thompson out of Tennessee, safety Reggie Powers (Ohio), and cornerback Camren Campbell (Florida). Syair Torrence (New York) is listed as a wide receiver on recruiting sites, but reportedly will play defensive back at Michigan State. All are three-star prospects, according to the composite.