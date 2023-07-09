Mitch Jebb, Michigan State shortstop, selected by Pirates in 2nd round of MLB Draft

Mitch Jebb is going to stay in the Midwest.

Jebb, a shortstop from Michigan State and a Saginaw native, was selected No. 42 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night.

Jebb’s star started rising his sophomore year with the Spartans, then took off with a successful Cape Cod league showing last summer.

“He just plays so hard,” Michigan State coach Jake Boss told The News earlier this year. “That’s the first thing we noticed about him. He’s a guy that will hit a base hit up the middle and before you look up, he’s standing on second base. He’s a hustle guy. He plays like his hair is on fire.

“That’s stuff you can’t teach. … And he just keeps getting better and better. He works.

“He eats, sleeps and drinks baseball.”

Jebb, 21, was ranked No. 46 on MLB.com’s pre-draft board. He now is Michigan State's highest draft pick since left-hander Mark Mulder went No. 2 overall to Oakland in 1998.

Jebb was a three-time All-Big Ten selection at Michigan State, earning third-team honors in 2023 and 2022. He was on the Big Ten all-freshman team in 2021.

This past season, he was 12th in the Big Ten, batting .337 in a season that saw him miss a little time early with an injury. He was fourth on the team in slugging (.495) and on-base percentage (.438).

Jebb, a Saginaw Swan Valley alum, is the first Michigan player taken in the 2023 MLB Draft.

In the Cape Cod league last summer, he started slow and decided to switch teams, before the left-handed batter found his groove at the plate.

“I feel like I’m very levelheaded in that area. I can’t get too high and can’t get too low,” Jebb told The News earlier this year. “Baseball will always knock you down. Obviously, you have to believe in your skills and you believe in your talents, but at the end of the day, it’s baseball. You’re going to fail seven out of 10 times. Stick to your approach, stick to your plan.

“That’s how you beat those guys.”

Slot value for the pick is $2.046 million.

