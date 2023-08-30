Michigan State, Tennessee to play basketball exhibition to benefit Maui victims

Michigan State was planning to face Tennessee in a basketball scrimmage just weeks before the start of the regular season, a game that was to be closed to the public.

However, the Spartans and Volunteers will now play a charity exhibition game on Oct. 29 at the Breslin Center, with all proceeds donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing financial resources to the relief efforts from the wildfires that devastated Maui earlier this month.

“The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “The images we’ve all seen and the stories we’ve heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected.

“We’ve had plans to scrimmage (Tennesse coach Rick Barnes') team since last fall and we spoke about what we could do to help and honor the city of Lahaina and the people there who are in need. I’m hopeful that our Spartan family will pack the Breslin Center for what will be a great game, but will have an even greater mission, and that’s to help the Lahaina community as much as we can.”

Michigan State has been a regular at the Maui Invitational, which is played the week of Thanksgiving each year in Lahaina and is one of the premier early-season tournaments in college basketball.

Izzo has taken the Spartans four different times, including Izzo’s first year as coach when he earned his first career victory, a 69-66 win over Chaminade. Michigan State, which last played in the tournament in 2019, is scheduled to play in the 2024 event.

“Our program at Michigan State has had the opportunity to visit the island five different times and I’ll never forget the feelings I had when we arrived and when I walked onto the floor at the Lahaina Civic Center to start my career,” Izzo said. “It’s one of the most special events in college basketball and it’s because of the people who put it on and the city that embraces and welcomes all of us.”

Not only does the event help the people of Lahaina, but it provides an intriguing matchup of teams that are each likely to be highly ranked in most preseason polls.

“First, I appreciate coach Izzo and Michigan State for hosting this game, which will benefit a community that means so much to the world of college basketball,” Barnes said. “While we certainly need to continue to pray for the families in Maui who have been impacted, this benefit game will enable us to offer tangible support toward the restoration of Maui and its beautiful spirit.”

Details, including ticket information, game time and broadcast information, will be announced at a later date.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @mattcharboneau