Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Central Michigan

By Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan State opens up its 2023 season against Central Michigan on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans look to rebound from a disappointing 2022 campaign, where they finished 5-7 and went 3-6 in the Big Ten. Tucker enters his fourth year as head coach of the program, his only winning season so far coming in 2021, when the Spartans finished 11-2 and capped off the season with a win in the Peach Bowl.

One of the main story lines entering this game and the rest of the season will be who has earned the starting job at quarterback between Noah Kim and Katin Houser, with Tucker leaving the position of starting quarterback up in the air.

The Spartans have gone 9-1 in their last 10 home openers, their only loss coming against Rutgers in the shortened 2020 season, which was also Tucker's first game as head coach.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Kameron Goodwill.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan

▶ Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

▶ TV/radio: FS1/760 AM

▶ Line: Spartans by 14.5

▶ Records: Season opener for both teams

▶ Series: Michigan State leads, 8-3 (Last game: Sept. 29, 2018 — (at) Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 20)