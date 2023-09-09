Live updates: Kim finds Antonio Gates as Michigan State builds 45-7 lead against Richmond

By Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Offense shakes off mistake, Kim finds Gates for big play touchdown

Noah Kim is still in at quarterback despite the lead, as he scrambles for four yards on third-and-2 to extend the drive for the Spartans. Then a few plays later, Kim finds Antonio Gates Jr. (yes, that Antonio Gates) for a 45-yard touchdown that brings the lead back to 38 points for the Spartans. It's Gates' first catch and first touchdown for the Spartans, as Kim has thrown his third touchdown of the day. (11:33)

Spartans' seven quarter shutout streak ends, Richmond scores on Michigan State fumble

(Start of 4th Quarter) Richmond finally gets on the board after backup Jordon Simmons fumbled on first-and-10 while fighting for yardage, as the fumble was picked up by the Spiders' Aaron Banks for the scoop and score. The touchdown ends Michigan State's streak of seven straight quarters of shutout football. (14:36)

It's truly starting to feel like Groundhog Day for Richmond against the Spartans, as they start on their own 25 for another drive and Wickersham is sacked again on third down, this time by Tunmise Adeleye, as the third quarter ends. But it's not all good news for the Spartans, as it's found out that linebacker Jacoby Windmon will not return to the game after suffering a right pectoral muscle injury, the second big injury for Michigan State in this game alone. (End of 3rd Quarter)

Carter scores third touchdown in third quarter, Spartans continue to roll against Richmond

Kim finds Mosley down the middle for a 18-yard first down conversion, then Carter gains just three yards in the next two plays. A dangerous pass in traffic on third down is tipped, then somehow caught by Foster Jr. to move the chains. Kim then has no trouble finding an open Mosley again down the sideline to set up first-and-10 at the Richmond 16. Carter is slammed to the field for an 9-yard gain, but that doesn't deter him from scoring on a 6-yard touchdown as the Spartans add more points in another second half avalanche to go up 38-0. (1:12)

Richmond gains seven yards on their first two plays after the Carter score, then loses two yards on a third down run as they have yet to convert on third down the entire game so far. Richmond punts it back to MSU to their own 30-yard line. (6:09)

Carter turns on the jets, goes 44 yards to score second rushing touchdown on the day as Spartans continue to put up points

Carter starts off the drive with a 3-yard run, then Kim finds Fitzpatrick down the middle for a 13-yard gain. Carter gets the ball again for another 3-yard gain, then finds a huge hole and accelerates away for a 43-yard run that's called just short of the end zone, but the play is under review to see if Carter crossed the plane before he was called down at the 1-yard line. After review, it's confirmed that Carter did indeed cross the plane, resulting in Carter's second rushing touchdown of the quarter. With the extra point, the Spartans are in control and are now up 31-0. (8:25)

Wickersham is sacked for a sixth time on first-and-15, then an interception is dropped by a Michigan State defender on second down. Wickersham dumps it down to DeGennaro for a small 4-yard gain, as Richmond punts it back to MSU at the Spartans' own 37. (10:56)

Big plays by Kim lead to a five play, 75-yard touchdown drive as Spartans extend lead to 24-0

(Start of 3rd Quarter) Michigan State will receive the kickoff, as it is taken to the MSU 35. It's revealed that Jalen Berger will not return to the game after a shin injury suffered in the first quarter. Kim starts off firing to Mosley down the middle for 12 yards, then ups that with a throw to Jaron Glover, as Glover leaps for it and it ends in a big play for 29 yards and Michigan State finds itself deep in Richmond territory in just two plays. Montorie Foster takes a reception for 15 yards to set up first-and-goal as Michigan State takes an injury timeout with just over 13 minutes left in the quarter. Carter runs it down the middle for 7 yards, then finishes the job for a 2-yard touchdown. Extra point is good, Spartans are now up 24-0. (12:28)

Richmond makes impressive drive, but Spartans hold the Spiders to no points as Michigan State enters halftime with 17-0 lead

The ensuing kickoff is taken for a touchback. On second-and-11, Wickersham shows off his wheels for a 20-yard run, the Spiders' biggest play of the game so far. Wickersham tries it again on the ensuing second-and-3, but is stopped by Zion Young. On third-and-6, Wickersham goes down again, this time it's Angelo Grose on the defensive back blitz to force another punt, which is what everyone thought until Richmond faked the punt for a first down into Spartan territory. DeGennaro makes an impressive catch down the sideline, but the Spiders are called for a chop block which leads to first-and-25. Landon Ellis makes a catch for a 12-yard gain as the Spartans call their second timeout with 1:02 left. Third-and-13 leads to another sack, but Charles Brantley is called for defensive holding to keep Richmond's drive alive. Richmond is now at MSU's 29 with 54 seconds left, as the Spartans call their final timeout of the half. Wickersham breaks through the Spartans defensive line for an impressive 10-yard run, then Richmond goes for a running back pass that's broken up in the end zone by Malik Spencer. Wickersham is sacked by Wright and Harmon on second down, but finds Garcia near the sideline to stop the clock with less than 20 seconds left. The 32-yard field goal by Andrew Lopez is missed, and the Spartans take a knee to end the half. (End of 2nd Quarter)

Holding penalty takes away touchdown, but Spartans still score on a long field goal to extend lead to 17

Kim finds Carr for a nice first down catch for 22 yards on the first play of the drive, but the play is under review to determine if Carr kept possession throughout the process of the catch. After review, the call stands as a catch, and the Spartans keep churning thanks to a 5-yard run from Carter on first down. Michigan State takes their first timeout with 9:30 left in the first half. After the timeout, Carter escapes a few tackles for an impressive 19-yard run. Carter then loses a yard on first-and-10 from Richmond's 47, then Kim finds Mosley on second down to move the chains on a 17-yard reception. Kim yet again finds Carr on another one handed grab for what would be a touchdown, but lineman Spencer Brown is called for holding. First-and-20 leads to a 6-yard gain on a run by Kim, then Kim finds tight end Jaylan Franklin for a 5-yard pass. Richmond finally gets to Kim on a third-down sack by Aidan Murray, but Jonathan Kim makes an impressive 52-yard field goal that hit the post for a 17-0 lead. (5:17)

Richmond yet again begins a drive at their own 25-yard line after a fair catch. Savon Smith makes some nice cuts for a second down run on a 13-yard gain. Wickersham goes to Smith again on a pass, but Smith is tackled for a loss of 1 yard, then Wickersham finds receiver Nick DeGennaro while under pressure for a third-and-2. Wickersham scrambles down the middle but is a yard short of the sticks. Richmond decides to punt on fourth-and-1 as the Spartans take over on their own 7-yard line. (10:20)

Kim uses both arms and legs, finds Harper for second passing touchdown as MSU goes up 14-0

(Start of 2nd Quarter) Kim wastes no time on the first play, finding Jaron Glover down the middle of the field for a big 31-yard completion. First-and-10 on the Richmond 13 is taken by Carter for a 2 yard gain, then Kim finds tight end Tyneil Harper for Harper's first catch and touchdown on the season. The extra point is good as the Spartans open up a 14-0 lead. (13:44)

Michigan State starts slow, but builds early 7-0 lead over Richmond after one quarter

Michigan State takes over on their own 31, and is flagged for a false start and has to move back 10 yards. Kim then throws a screen pass to Carter to get 9 yards back, then he scrambles for the first down to the MSU 42. Carter gains 5 yards before Kim and Christian Fitzpatrick miscommunicate on second-and-5. Kim takes a QB draw for another first down in the last play of the quarter. (End of 1st Quarter).

The Spiders start their third drive on their own 25-yard line after a fair catch. Wickersham finds Garcia on a crossing route for Richmond's first first down of the game. Jacoby Windmon makes a big hit on Jamal Brown on first down, but Richmond keeps moving the chains with a screen pass to Smith that leads the Spiders to the Spartans' 35. Wickersham is then sacked on first down by Derrick Harmon as Richmond takes their first timeout with 2:14 left in the first quarter. Second-and-13 leads to an incompletion thanks to a blitz, and third down leads to a completion to Quanye Veney seven yards short of the first down. The Spiders go for it on fourth down, but Armorion Smith makes the tackle for the stop. (1:25)

Richmond fumbles punt, Spartans take advantage as Kim finds Mosley for the first touchdown of the game

Nathan Carter starts the drive with a 5 yard run before losing a yard on second down. Kim tries to float it to receiver Montorie Foster down the sideline, but the pass is broke up. On the punt, the Richmond returner Savon Smith drops the ball and the Spartans recover it for their first possession in Richmond territory, at the 19-yard line. Berger runs for 6 yards on first down, but only gets one yard on second down and limps to the sideline before falling. Carter comes back in and gets the first down for a first-and-goal. Kim takes it himself on an outside run but is tackled for a 3 yard loss. Kim's first completion of the game is an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tre Mosley. Michigan State is called for a false start on the extra point attempt, but Jonathan Kim still makes the second attempt as the Spartans take a 7-0 lead. (7:26)

Richmond's Miles Howard gains 2 yards on a first-and-10 run, and Wickersham completes his first pass for a gain of 6 yards before overthrowing Jerry Garcia Jr. on third down. The third three-and-out drive in a row for both teams has Michigan State starting their second possession of the game on their own 38-yard line. (11:26)

Michigan State's first possession doesn't last long as well. Noah Kim goes incomplete on both of his first two passes of the day and the Spartans give the ball right back to the Spiders. Ryan Eckley punts it for a fair catch at Richmond's 12-yard line. (12:44)

(Start of 1st Quarter) Michigan State's defense picks up where it left off last week against Central Michigan. Brandon Wright sacks Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham for a 9 yard loss on third-and-nine, as Richmond punts the ball away and Michigan State will start on their own 47-yard line. (13:34)

Kickoff

Michigan State will kick the ball off to Richmond to start the game. Jonathan Kim kicks it into the end zone for a touchback.

Pregame

Michigan State returns to Spartan Stadium for a midafternoon matchup against Richmond, marking the first time ever these two teams will play each other.

Head coach Mel Tucker looks for his third 2-0 start in his four years leading Michigan State. The Spiders, from the Coastal Athletic Association, started their season 0-1 after dropping their opener, 17-10, against Morgan State.

The Spartans got off on the right foot by defeating Central Michigan last week, turning a 10-7 halftime lead into a 31-7 blowout thanks to quarterback Noah Kim and running back Nathan Carter. Kim's first career start began slow, but he finished 18-for-31 for 279 yards and two touchdowns, while Carter had 113 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in his first game wearing green and white.

Defensively, Michigan State will need to be as sharp as it was in the previous game, when it held Central Michigan scoreless in the second half. Linebacker Cal Haladay will be a player to watch, as he led the Spartans with 10 total tackles and recorded the only turnover in the opener with an interception.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Kameron Goodwill.

Michigan State vs. Richmond

▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

▶ TV/radio: BTN/WJR 760

▶ Records: Michigan State 1-0; Richmond 0-1

▶ Line: N/A

▶ Series: First meeting