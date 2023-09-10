Tucker's suspension sets up key MSU hearing. Here's what to expect

Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker's suspension sets up a key hearing in less than a month that will help determine his future at the university, including whether his conduct violated the university's Title IX policy and should result in punishment up to a firing.

In a complaint filed in December, rape victim and sexual harassment consultant Brenda Tracy accused Tucker of making sexually suggestive comments during a phone call with her while masturbating during the conversation, according to a USA Today report published early Sunday. Tucker admitted to the conduct but claimed it was consensual, while Tracy said it wasn't consensual.

A Title IX hearing in the case is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5, during Michigan State's bye week when the football team won't be playing. The hearing, which is closed to the public, functions as a form of bench trial where witnesses can be called and questioned by both sides in the complaint.

A "resolution officer" will be selected by Title IX Coordinator Laura Rugless, who assumed her job in July, to hear the evidence in an "orderly, fair and respectful" manner and decide whether Tucker, based on "the preponderance of the evidence," violated Title IX policy in a written report. Either Tucker or Tracy may request that the assigned officer be replaced "for cause, conflict of interest, or bias."

At the hearing, both sides, through an "adviser" or representative, can ask questions of witnesses or cross-examine witnesses, including "relevant questions regarding credibility."

"Mr. Tucker would be entitled to a hearing a full-blown hearing where he'd have an adviser," said Austin, Texas-based Title IX attorney Scott Schneider. "Ms. Tracy would have an adviser. There'll be some degree of cross-examination."

Both Tracy and Tucker are prohibited from asking the questions themselves. Each side can have a support person present at the hearing subject to the rules of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Participation is voluntary, so Tucker, Tracy or any requested witness could decide against attending or participating.

Tracy and Tucker can't be located in the same room under university policy. "Hearings are conducted virtually with technology that provides for simultaneous audio and visual participation," according to MSU.

The resolution or hearing officer wields a lot of power. The officer can "exclude questions or evidence that are irrelevant or redundant" but must explain why. The officer also screens questions for the complainant, accused or any witness for relevancy.

The hearing's proceedings will be video recorded, and a copy will be given to Tracy and Tucker "for inspection and review," according to university policy.

The hearing officer has 60 days to issue a report in writing to both Tracy and Tucker, but the Title IX coordinator can extend the deadline for "good cause." MSU has a recent history of not meeting the 60-day deadline.

The officer is supposed to lay out in writing the findings of facts and whether the evidence shows it “is more likely true than not” that Tucker "is responsible for the reported conduct." The officer could dismiss the case and find Tucker likely didn't commit misconduct.

But if the officer finds there was misconduct, the officer can recommend a punishment up to firing "where applicable." The report is then forwarded to the Office of Employee Relations, Faculty & Academic Staff Affairs, which would work with the athletic department's leaders "to determine the appropriate personnel action or other corrective measure."

"I would think the only options that would be on the table in this case would be a possible termination or at least some sort of suspension," said Schneider, the Title IX attorney.

Either party can appeal the resolution officer's decision within 10 calendar days, but it must be based on one of four criteria:

The decision was "arbitrary and capricious."

A "procedural irregularity" affected the officer's findings.

New evidence has surfaced that "was not reasonably available" when the officer made the decision and "could affect the outcome."

The Title IX coordinator, investigator or resolution officer had a conflict of interest or bias against the accused or the claimant that affected the decision.

If punishment has been recommended, it would be delayed pending the decision of the appeal.

Other parties have 10 days to respond in writing to the appeal, and the Office of Institutional Equity can respond as well. The case would be assigned to an "equity review officer," a neutral person appointed by the Title IX coordinator who can't be the resolution officer or the investigator in the case. The appeal decision must be made within 18 days of receiving appeals documents and other responses.

Tucker is still owed roughly $80 million from the 10-year coaching contract he signed in 2021. A clause allows the university to fire Tucker without paying him the rest of his contract if he “engages in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude or which, in the university’s reasonable judgment, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule” to the school.

"If he's terminated for cause, Michigan State is off the hook for paying out a buyout," Schneider said. "From Michigan State's standpoint, they ... may get to that point where we terminate, but there are 80 million reasons for us to be careful and cautious here and make sure we follow our policies and processes meticulously."

