Report: MSU football coach Mel Tucker accused of sexual harassment of rape survivor

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is at the center of a sexual harassment investigation involving a woman who is a prominent rape survivor and activist, according to a report from The USA Today.

In a report published early Sunday morning just hours after Michigan State’s victory over Richmond in the second game of the season, Tucker is alleged to have made sexually suggestive comments during a phone call with Brenda Tracy while also masturbating during the call.

Tracy, who was raped by a group of football players in 1998, has become a nationally known and honored advocate combatting violence and sexual assault on campuses across the country. According to the report, Tracy has made multiple visits to Michigan State beginning in 2021, twice to meet with the team and once as honorary captain before the 2022 spring game.

"The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it's hard for me to even wrap my mind around it," Tracy told the USA Today. "It's like he sought me out just to betray me."

Tucker, in statements provided to the Title IX investigator, acknowledged that the phone call occurred, however, he claimed it was a consensual encounter.

"Ms. Tracy's distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitations has really affected me," Tucker wrote in documents obtained by USA Today. "I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition."

A Title IX hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5-6, during Michigan State’s bye week, according to the report.

Tucker, who is married, signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension in November 2021.

“Let me assure you that if any complaint came forward regarding a violation of the university’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy, it would be thoroughly reviewed and followed up on by MSU’s Office for Civil Rights,” Michigan State MSU vice president Emily Guerrant said in a comment provided to ESPN. “Confidentiality is important to the culture around reporting incidents — it’s crucial in creating a safe environment for individuals to come forward. Our commitment to our campus community and the public is to ensure that every complaint or concern brought forward is taken seriously and, when warranted, that a thorough investigation takes place. When investigations do happen, they need the ability to be conducted in a thorough and confidential manner.”

Tucker’s contract is fully guaranteed but a clause allows Michigan State to terminate it without payment if he “engages in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude or which, in the university’s reasonable judgment, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule” to the school.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau