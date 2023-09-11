Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker calls allegations 'completely false'

Suspended Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has called allegations of sexual harassment “completely false” in a statement released Monday evening by the law firm representing him.

Tucker, whose suspension was announced by athletic director Alan Haller on Sunday in a 5 p.m. news conference with school officials, is the subject of an investigation regarding a sexual harassment complaint made against him by well-known rape survivor and activist, Brenda Tracy.

“The proceedings initiated by Ms. Tracy are devoid of any semblance of fairness for any matter of this importance, and the University’s 'hearing' scheduled for October 5-6 is so flawed that there is no other opportunity for the truth to come out. That is why I share some truth with you now,” Tucker wrote.

“I helped bring Ms. Tracy to campus in the summer of 2021 because I support her mission of sexual misconduct prevention. This single presentation was her only paid engagement with the University. We developed a mutual friendship that grew into an intimate, adult relationship; at this point, my wife and I had been estranged for a long time. Ms. Tracy and I engaged in dozens of calls throughout fall 2021 and winter 2022, many of which she initiated and which occurred late at night.”

USA Today published a report early Sunday morning containing allegations that Tucker made unwanted sexual comments and masturbated during a phone call between the two on April 28, 2022.

Tucker admitted to “a late-night(,) intimate conversation with Ms. Tracy in April 2022” but said “as even Ms. Tracy’s statements to the investigator confirm, this conversation had nothing to do with the University and was outside the scope of Title IX or any University policy.”

Tracy in 1998 reported being gang raped by Oregon State University football players and has since become a well-known survivor and activist, sharing her story with college campuses across the country. Tracy, according to the report from USA Today, made three visits to Michigan State’s campus starting in 2021. She met with the team twice and was an honorary captain before the 2022 spring game.

Tucker in his statement said he was told by Tracy's attorney "from the very beginning that I should not lose my job over her allegations, but that it would take a lot of money to make it go away."

"Her twisting of our personal relationship months after it concluded is designed to revive her career and destroy my life, precipitated by her greed," Tucker said. "One of the most absurd allegations by Ms. Tracy is that if our relationship and associated facts went public, only she would be harmed, not me. As the world can see, quite the opposite is true."

Tucker denied the nature of events described by Tracy and claimed the two remained in contact for months after the call, giving him "every indication that everything was fine," including a "Happy Father's Day" text sent two months later. Tucker also said Tracy "repeatedly expressed desire to return to MSU" after the incident, "telling my assistants that she had a close relationship with me."

"It was an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country. She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone.”

Tucker stated reports that have called this a Title IX investigation are “inaccurate” and “the investigation of my private life was relegated to an alleged policy violation." A third-party investigator was used to investigate the complaint, according to Haller, and submitted a July 25 with the recommendation of a formal hearing the week of Oct. 5, which Tucker called a "sham ... ridiculously flawed and not designed to arrive at the truth."

"For example, in this zoom hearing: (1) neither Ms. Tracy nor any of her witnesses will be required to testify under oath or penalty or perjury; (2) we cannot present or offer any substaintive evidence of innocence; and (3) there is no opening statement, closing argument or any opportunity to explain our case. This 'hearing' process was obviously designed for student infractions — not to address personal, private acts between adults in which disclosure of the intimate details impact one's reputation and career," Tucker said.

"I have no intention of allowing Ms. Tracy's character assassination to go unaddressed."

Two hours before Tucker’s statement denounced the investigation and calling the upcoming hearing a “sham,” MSU President Teresa Woodruff issued a letter to the university community Monday afternoon pledging the investigation would be “fair” and “unbiased.”

"From the outset, the university’s objective in the totality of this process has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation and hearing," Woodruff wrote.

Tucker alleged the university's investigators found "that we had a 'personal relationship' and that we shared 'deeply personal and private information with each other'" and that his relationship with Tracy was encouraged by "inviting and accepting gifts from me," including "expensive athletic shoes," a $200 Venmo payment and a personal contribution to her non-profit.

"The investigation has not been fair or unbiased. I can only conclude that there is an ulteriormotive designed to terminate my contract based on some other factor such as a desire to avoid any (Larry Nassar) taint, or my race or gender," Tucker said.

Tucker closed his statement by asking "everyone to consider carefully the undisputed facts outlined and reserve judgment until the full truth comes out.

"I have been ripped from the Team that I love, without any meaningful opportunity to tell my side of the story, other than this press release," Tucker said.

