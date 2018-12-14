Defensive back Justin Layne announced he will enter the NFL Draft. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Cornerback Justin Layne announced he will forgo his senior season at Michigan State to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Layne made the announcement via social media Friday.

"None of this would have been possible without the help and guidance of Coach Dantonio and the entire coaching staff," Layne said in a statement posted on Twitter. "It has been a privilege to develop as a player under their counsel, but more importantly to grow into a man. I promise to always represent our university with professionalism and class. Of course, I wouldn't be here without the help of my teammates. So thank you."

The 6-foot-3, 185 pound defensive back played three years at MSU, registering 130 tackles, including 4.5 for loss. He also had three interceptions and one touchdown in 31 games.

His lone score came on a 43-yard return on a pick-six in MSU's 54-40 loss to Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 15, 2016.