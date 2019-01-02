Joshua Langford will miss Wednesday's game against Northwestern due to an ankle injury. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State will be shorthanded when it takes on Northwestern Wednesday night.

Junior guard Joshua Langford, who sat the second half last week in a victory over Northern Illinois because of what was described as “ankle soreness” was not in uniform at the Breslin Center and had his left ankle in a walking boot as the No. 8 Spartans resumed Big Ten play against the Wildcats.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo confirmed on the pregame show that Langford was being held out as a precaution and that junior Kyle Ahrens would start with freshmen Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown expected to see an increase in minutes.

Izzo said Langford had an MRI this week and will still see a specialist as the medical staff continues to determine the severity of the injury.

This is the first game Langford has missed in his career. He started 27 of 35 games of his freshman season then started all 35 games last season. He started the first 13 games this season and is third on the team in scoring, averaging 15 points a game. Langford is also averaging 3.6 rebounds a game and is shooting 40.3 percent (29-for-82) from 3-point range.

Ahrens returns to the starting lineup after filling in for Matt McQuaid earlier in the season. He started four games and had some big moments, including scoring the final seven points in a victory over Florida. Ahrens is is averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebound a game and is shooting 35.5 percent from 3-point range.

