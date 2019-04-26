The Michigan State band plays during the game against Bradley. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

More than 30 spouses, children and other relatives of Michigan State basketball coaches and university and athletic-department staffers traveled on the airplane that took the Spartans men's basketball team to the Final Four in Minneapolis this month, leaving the cheer team and band to go by bus.

Michigan State released a heavily redacted copy of the 144-person travel manifest to The Detroit News this week, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The university's who's-in and who's-out choices sparked social-media outrage when it was revealed Michigan State's "Spartan Brass" band and its cheer team — 43 people in all — would travel to the Final Four by chartered bus when they had traveled on the team charter plane for the first two weekends of the NCAA Tournament.

That meant a 10-hour road trip, as opposed to a two-hour flight, while the band and cheer teams for the other three Final Four participants — eventual-national champion Virginia, Texas Tech and Auburn — all traveled on their team planes to the Final Four. The NCAA calls for 43 band and cheer members to be part of the team's official travel party to the Final Four in order to receive full per-diem reimbursement.

MSU, which paid for the bus, defended itself at the time, stating, "The further a team goes in NCAA Tournament play, the greater the personnel needs are to staff and support the team’s appearance, especially during the Final Four."

The university's director of bands, David Thornton, also issued a statement deflecting criticism of the university, saying, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these students. And they are thrilled to be able to participate.”

The head of the cheer team didn't comment publicly.

This week, university and athletic-department spokespeople had no further comment.

Of the 144 names on the official travel manifest, MSU redacted 64 of them, citing privacy provisions. Sixteen of the blacked-out names are known to be players on the basketball team, and 15 more are student managers. Many of the remaining blacked-out names also are known to be names of staffers' children under the age of 18. Because the manifest lists names in alphabetical order, it sometimes is clear which blacked-out names are underage sons or daughters of a basketball or university staff member, putting the total count of relatives on board at, conservatively, more than 30.

Of the 80 names that weren't redacted, at least 22 are spouses, children or relatives of MSU employees, including at least two relatives of head coach Tom Izzo's long-time executive secretary, and at least five relatives of Lupe Izzo, the head coach's wife. There are some donors listed, too, including George and Maria Johnson, who endowed a scholarship for Michigan State men's basketball managers.

Only one current member of the eight-person Board of Trustees, Joel Ferguson, was listed as being on the chartered plane, and he brought at least one guest. Trustees are permitted to bring guests. Other trustees, such as Brian Mosallam, previously made public their intent to make private travel arrangements. One former trustee, David Porteous, who's now a trustee of Michigan State's law college board, was on the plane.

Ferguson, when reached by The News, called the travel manifest "a non-issue," adding, "it must be a slow news day," before he went on to say he didn't want to be quoted. Ferguson, a millionaire mid-Michigan developer who earlier this month was part of a group that purchased 16 acres of the State Fairgrounds, said he stands by the university's statement from earlier this month.

Interim president Satish Udpa and wife Udpa were on the airplane, while controversial former interim president John Engler — who was seen sitting in premium courtside seats throughout much of the Spartans' late-season run — was not.

The team charter plane traveled from Capital Region International Airport in Lansing to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport on April 3.

Michigan State lost to Texas Tech, 61-51, in the national semifinal April 6.

The News was not provided a list of the travel manifest for the return flight.

Here's a look at the chartered-plane manifest names that weren't redacted, with their affiliation to the university or relation to a university employee:

