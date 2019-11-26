2020 Michigan State football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars.
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S/LB, 6-2, 200 pounds, three stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports).
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars.
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 218 pounds, three stars.
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars.
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking).
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars.
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars.
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 175 pounds, three stars.
    Make it two commitments in as many days for the Michigan State football team.

    Avery Dunn, a defensive end from Shaker Heights, Ohio, revealed Tuesday night on Twitter he plans to play football for the Spartans in 2020.

    "I am more than grateful to have the opportunity to compete at the next level," Dunn tweeted.

    His commitment comes a little more than 24 hours after Canadian offensive tackle Justin Stevens announced his commitment on Monday.

    The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Dunn is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports, but doesn't have a rating in the 247Sports composite. He held offers from West Virginia, Kent State, and Akron, among others.

    The recruiting service ranks Dunn the 53rd-best prospect in Ohio.

    Dunn joins a crowded position as the fifth defensive end in the class. Simeon Barrow Jr. (Grovetown, Georgia), Kyle King (Palestine, Indiana), Chris Mayfield (Hiilliard Bradley, Ohio), and Jeff Pietrowski (Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio) are the others.

    He is the 19th member of the class, which as of Tuesday night ranked 43rd in the country, and 10th in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports composite.

