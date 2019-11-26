Make it two commitments in as many days for the Michigan State football team.

Avery Dunn, a defensive end from Shaker Heights, Ohio, revealed Tuesday night on Twitter he plans to play football for the Spartans in 2020.

Avery Dunn, a defensive end from Shaker Heights (Ohio), verbally committed to play football at Michigan State. (Photo: 247Sports)

"I am more than grateful to have the opportunity to compete at the next level," Dunn tweeted.

His commitment comes a little more than 24 hours after Canadian offensive tackle Justin Stevens announced his commitment on Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Dunn is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports, but doesn't have a rating in the 247Sports composite. He held offers from West Virginia, Kent State, and Akron, among others.

The recruiting service ranks Dunn the 53rd-best prospect in Ohio.

Dunn joins a crowded position as the fifth defensive end in the class. Simeon Barrow Jr. (Grovetown, Georgia), Kyle King (Palestine, Indiana), Chris Mayfield (Hiilliard Bradley, Ohio), and Jeff Pietrowski (Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio) are the others.

He is the 19th member of the class, which as of Tuesday night ranked 43rd in the country, and 10th in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports composite.