When many Michigan State football players, alums and recruits woke up on Wednesday morning, they found out the big overnight news.

The Spartans found their coach.

Former Colorado head coach Mel Tucker will be introduced as Michigan State's head coach on Wednesday. (Photo: David Zalubowski, Associated Press)

Though the process was ugly, the Spartans agreed to terms with Mel Tucker to take over after Mark Dantonio resigned suddenly earlier this month.

Though the move wasn't met with the overwhelming praise current and former players gave Dantonio after he walked out after 13 seasons, Tucker did get some encouragement from MSU players in the past, present and future.

Here’s what Spartan Nation is saying on social media about the former Colorado coach:

Incoming safety recruit Darius Snow simply tweeted a video of Tucker dancing with his Buffaloes in the locker room.

He also added: “Now watch us grow. #GoGreen”

Now watch us grow. #GoGreen — Darius Snow (@dasnowstorm) February 12, 2020

Dearborn signee Tommy Guajardo, a tight end, tweeted: “LETS GET IT!! #GoGreen”

Incoming defensive end recruit Simeon Barrow Jr. quote-tweeted a photoshop of Tucker looking a bit like Sparty, saying: "Yesssuhhh"

Current safety Michael Dowell quote-tweeted Snow and added: “We live!”

Former linebacker Darien Harris: “Yessir. Let’s work.”

Former Michigan State running back La'Darius Jefferson, who entered the transfer portal this past season and landed at Western Michigan, also gave his thumbs up to the move in a tweet to MSU defensive back Kalon Gervin.

Gervin's response: "Yeah i like this fasho"

There also was a lot of support from former players for Harlon Barnett, the former MSU co-defensive coordinator. Former safety RJ Williamson said: "Definitely wanted Coach Barnett running the show this year, but can’t say I’m upset with this choice. Don’t know too much about him but the resume is crazy!"

Definitely wanted Coach Barnett running the show this year, but can’t say I’m upset with this choice. Don’t know too much about him but the resume is crazy! — RJ Williamson (@RogerThat_26) February 12, 2020

Former All-American offensive lineman Flozell Adams, who played at MSU when Tucker was a graduate assistant in 1997 and later went to five Pro Bowls, said: "It’s time for MSU to get the old trustees out and get some new trustees in."

It’s time for MSU to get the old trustees out and get some new trustees in. — Flozell Adams (@FlowMaster76) February 12, 2020

Former linebacker Ike Reese, who played linebacker when Tucker was a grad assistant at MSU, then later became a Pro Bowler in his nine-year NFL career, then a radio personality in Philadelphia: "Bobby Williams(1st African American Head Coach to be hired by MSU in 2000) helped bring me to MSU in ‘93 and Mel Tucker(2nd African American Head Coach to be hired by MSU) was a Grad Assistant when I left in ‘98. #GoGreen #V4MSU"

Bobby Williams(1st African American Head Coach to be hired by MSU in 2000) helped bring me to MSU in ‘93 and Mel Tucker(2nd African American Head Coach to be hired by MSU) was a Grad Assistant when I left in ‘98. #GoGreen💚 #V4MSU💚 pic.twitter.com/ppQ5yCSXbr — @Ike58Reese (@Ike58Reese) February 12, 2020

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer