Momentum on the recruiting trail continues for Michigan State as the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker landed their 11th commitment to the 2021 class on Thursday.

Three-star safety Michael Gravely Jr. of Glenville High in Cleveland announced on Twitter that he had committed to Michigan State, continuing a recent surge from Tucker and his staff that saw 10 players commit in a three-week period to close out the month of April.

Michael Gravely Jr., a safety from Cleveland Glenville, committed to Michigan State on Thursday night. (Photo: Josh McCoy, 247Sports)

Gravely is rated the No. 74 safety in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports, and is ranked the 39th-best player in the state of Ohio. He chose Michigan State over the likes of Pittsburgh, Duke, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

At 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, Gravely is the fourth defensive back to join the 2021 class. Included in that group are cornerback Charles Brantley from Venice, Fla., who earned a four-star rating from Rivals, as well as three-star cornerback Gabe Nealy from Miami and three-star cornerback Antoine Booth of DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.

The other members of Michigan State’s class include running back Davion Primm from Oak Park; offensive lineman Ethan Boyd from East Lansing' defensive lineman Tyson Watson of Warren Mott; defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Detroit Loyola; quarterback Hampton Fay from Fort Worth, Texas; tight end Kameron Allen from North Forney, Texas; and offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton from Princeton, New Jersey.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau