Michigan State 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kameron Allen, North Forney High, Forney, Texas, TE, 6-5, 220 pounds, three stars. Damon Sayles, 247Sports
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Charles Brantley, Venice (Fla.) High, CB, 6-0, 160 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Michael Gravely Jr., Cleveland Glenville, safety, 6-1, 193 pounds, three stars. Josh McCoy, 247Sports
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Gabe Nealy, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep, safety, 6-4, 175 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
    Momentum on the recruiting trail continues for Michigan State as the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker landed their 11th commitment to the 2021 class on Thursday.

    Three-star safety Michael Gravely Jr. of Glenville High in Cleveland announced on Twitter that he had committed to Michigan State, continuing a recent surge from Tucker and his staff that saw 10 players commit in a three-week period to close out the month of April.

    Gravely is rated the No. 74 safety in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports, and is ranked the 39th-best player in the state of Ohio. He chose Michigan State over the likes of Pittsburgh, Duke, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

    At 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, Gravely is the fourth defensive back to join the 2021 class. Included in that group are cornerback Charles Brantley from Venice, Fla., who earned a four-star rating from Rivals, as well as three-star cornerback Gabe Nealy from Miami and three-star cornerback Antoine Booth of DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.

    The other members of Michigan State’s class include running back Davion Primm from Oak Park; offensive lineman Ethan Boyd from East Lansing' defensive lineman Tyson Watson of Warren Mott; defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Detroit Loyola; quarterback Hampton Fay from Fort Worth, Texas; tight end Kameron Allen from North Forney, Texas; and offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton from Princeton, New Jersey.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

