Momentum on the recruiting trail continues for Michigan State as the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker landed their 11th commitment to the 2021 class on Thursday.
Three-star safety Michael Gravely Jr. of Glenville High in Cleveland announced on Twitter that he had committed to Michigan State, continuing a recent surge from Tucker and his staff that saw 10 players commit in a three-week period to close out the month of April.
Gravely is rated the No. 74 safety in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports, and is ranked the 39th-best player in the state of Ohio. He chose Michigan State over the likes of Pittsburgh, Duke, Cincinnati and West Virginia.
At 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, Gravely is the fourth defensive back to join the 2021 class. Included in that group are cornerback Charles Brantley from Venice, Fla., who earned a four-star rating from Rivals, as well as three-star cornerback Gabe Nealy from Miami and three-star cornerback Antoine Booth of DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.
The other members of Michigan State’s class include running back Davion Primm from Oak Park; offensive lineman Ethan Boyd from East Lansing' defensive lineman Tyson Watson of Warren Mott; defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Detroit Loyola; quarterback Hampton Fay from Fort Worth, Texas; tight end Kameron Allen from North Forney, Texas; and offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton from Princeton, New Jersey.
mcharboneau@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @mattcharboneau
