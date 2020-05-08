Michigan State has headed back to Australia to find a punter.

Mark Vassett, a 23-year-old punter from Melbourne, Australia, announced on Friday he was committing to become part of Michigan State’s 2021 recruiting class.

Michigan State now has 12 commitments in its 2021 class. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

The commit is the second in less than 24 hours for the Spartans, coming on the heels of Thursday’s pledge from Cleveland safety Michael Gravely Jr. Mel Tucker has now gathered 12 commitments for his first recruiting class at Michigan State.

Vassett, who trains with Prokick Australia, is the second Australian punter to join the program, following in the footsteps of Jack Bouwmeester, who was part of the 2019 class under former coach Mark Dantonio. Bouwmeester enrolled early in 2019 but did not appear in a game last season before opting in March to return to Australia.

