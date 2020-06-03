Michigan State 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Kameron Allen, North Forney High, Forney, Texas, TE, 6-5, 220 pounds, three stars.
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars.
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars.
Charles Brantley, Venice (Fla.) High, CB, 6-0, 160 pounds, three stars.
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars.
Michael Gravely Jr., Cleveland Glenville, safety, 6-1, 193 pounds, three stars.
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars.
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars.
Mark Vassett, Melbourne, Australia (ProKick Australia), punter, 6-4, 210 pounds.
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars.
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars.
    Mel Tucker and his staff have already shown they’re willing to recruit nationally, and the Spartans continued that push in their pursuit of a highly rated offensive lineman from Washington.

    However, even with the relationship Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic established with 6-foot-4, 315-pound Koli Faaiu of Bothell  (Wash.) North Creek, Faaiu opted to stay closer to home and announced his commitment to Utah on Wednesday.

    Faaiu, the No. 40 guard in the nation according to the 247Sports composite, chose Utah over his other five finalists that included Michigan State, Kansas, Boise State and Washington State. The three-star prospect is ranked the 14th-best player in the state of Washington.

    Tucker and Kapilovic began recruiting Faaiu when they were at Colorado and continued that relationship once Tucker was named Michigan State’s head coach in February.

    “With Michigan State, I’ve had a relationship with the linemen coach (Chris Kapilovic) ever since he was at Colorado,” Faaiu recently told 247Sports. “I love Michigan State’s football program and they produce linemen in the NFL.”

    With COVID-19 shutting down recruiting visits, Faaiu did not visit East Lansing, but did conduct a virtual visit with Michigan State. Virtual visits have been effective in building this Spartan class as several members have not yet been to campus in-person either.

    After the decommittment of defensive back Gabe Nealy from Miami, Michigan State’s 2021 class stands at 11 players. Faaiu would have been the second offensive lineman in the class, joining East Lansing’s Ethan Boyd.

