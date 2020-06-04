While the NBA hammers out the details of how it will complete its season, the process for the draft remains up in the air.

That has left plenty of college players who have entered the draft early unsure of the timetable they’ll be working on, especially after the NBA delayed both the draft itself and the draft combine.

Xavier Tillman (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

On Thursday, the NCAA added some certainty to the process, setting the date of Aug. 3, or 10 days after the combine, as the deadline to withdraw from the draft and return to school. With no date set for the combine, the move essentially means Aug. 3 stands as the deadline.

“This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time,” NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said. “And by deciding before classes start for the fall semester, it also encourages student-athletes who choose to return to school to be fully engaged in their academic pursuits and the tremendous experience and opportunity to play college basketball.”

More: With decision to return to campus, Michigan State football inches closer to season opener

The move will have an affect on the rosters at both Michigan State and Michigan. The Spartans currently have two underclassmen that have declared for the draft – junior Xavier Tillman and sophomore Aaron Henry – while Wolverines junior Isaiah Livers also remains in the draft.

The deadline gives more certainty to a process that had been muddied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision by the Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, provides players up to two months beyond the original withdrawal date of June 3 to decide.

According a release from the NCAA, the goal of the decision is to match the intent of the current rule, which offers players the opportunity to be evaluated by and seek feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and to participate in team workouts and the draft combine if invited.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau