Michigan State 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kameron Allen, North Forney High, Forney, Texas, TE, 6-5, 220 pounds, three stars. Damon Sayles, 247Sports
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Charles Brantley, Venice (Fla.) High, CB, 6-0, 160 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Michael Gravely Jr., Cleveland Glenville, safety, 6-1, 193 pounds, three stars. Josh McCoy, 247Sports
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mark Vassett, Melbourne, Australia (ProKick Australia), punter, 6-4, 210 pounds. Twitter: @mvassett
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Jake Renda, IMG Academy, Trenton, N.J., TE, 6-5, 230, three stars 247Sports
    Jake Renda hasn’t played a game as a tight end yet, but that didn’t stop several Power Five programs, including Michigan State, from extending scholarship offers.

    And for the former quarterback making the transition, the offer from the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker proved to be the right one as the 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of Princeton, N.J., announced on Saturday that he was committing to Michigan State.

    "I really like the direction the program is heading," Renda told 247sports. “There is definitely a bright, bright future in East Lansing. I was talking to (tight ends) coach (Ted) Gilmore and what he envisioned for the tight end role, the athleticism and all that stuff, it was very intriguing for me. I just think it is a great place and it is only going to get better in the next couple of years.”

    After playing quarterback at Lawrence Notre Dame in New Jersey, Renda has made the decision to transfer to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., a move that will allow him to quickly adapt to his new role as a tight end.

    N.C. State, Arizona and Boston College were among the other Power Five programs that had offered Renda a scholarship.

    Renda is the 12th commitment to the 2021 class and the second tight end, joining Texas tight end Kameron Allen.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE