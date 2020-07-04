Jake Renda hasn’t played a game as a tight end yet, but that didn’t stop several Power Five programs, including Michigan State, from extending scholarship offers.

And for the former quarterback making the transition, the offer from the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker proved to be the right one as the 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of Princeton, N.J., announced on Saturday that he was committing to Michigan State.

Jake Renda, IMG Academy, Trenton, N.J., TE, 6-5, 230, three stars (Photo: 247Sports)

"I really like the direction the program is heading," Renda told 247sports. “There is definitely a bright, bright future in East Lansing. I was talking to (tight ends) coach (Ted) Gilmore and what he envisioned for the tight end role, the athleticism and all that stuff, it was very intriguing for me. I just think it is a great place and it is only going to get better in the next couple of years.”

After playing quarterback at Lawrence Notre Dame in New Jersey, Renda has made the decision to transfer to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., a move that will allow him to quickly adapt to his new role as a tight end.

N.C. State, Arizona and Boston College were among the other Power Five programs that had offered Renda a scholarship.

Renda is the 12th commitment to the 2021 class and the second tight end, joining Texas tight end Kameron Allen.

