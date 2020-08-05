Michigan State's football team is back on the field, but if it, indeed, plays this fall, it will do so without defensive end Jacub Panasiuk.

The senior announced on Twitter Wednesday that he intends to sit out the 2020 season as a redshirt and return for his final season with the Spartans in 2021.

Jacub Panasiuk is the first Michigan State player to opt out of the 2020 season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

"After careful consideration and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to redshirt this upcoming season,” Panasiuk wrote. "It is my intention to comeback and finish my senior year at Michigan State University. Our country is facing difficult times with many unanswered questions regarding Covid-19. Unfortunately, with the uncertainty of the effects of Covid-19, I cannot risk my health and safety in order to play football this season. During these tough times, I will support my teammates in any way I can. #GoGreen.”

Panasiuk is the first Michigan State player to opt out of the upcoming season, a move that is starting to gain some momentum around the country. On Tuesday, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced he would not play this season and will enter the NFL Draft next season.

Panasiuk, the younger brother of former Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, has 80 tackles, including 18½ for a loss, eight sacks and four forced fumbles in 38 career games. Last season, Panasiuk had 34 tackles, including 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

