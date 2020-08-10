Michigan State’s most recent football commit has changed his mind.

Jake Renda, a three-star tight end from IMG Academy in Florida, announced on Twitter Monday that he was committing to Pittsburgh, just a month after originally committing to play for Michigan State.

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Renda played quarterback at Notre Dame High School in New Jersey before transferring to IMG Academy over the summer to play tight end. The move brings Mel Tucker’s first class at Michigan State down to 11 players as Renda becomes the second player to decommit, joining defensive back Gabe Nealy.

Jake Renda (Photo: Twitter @Jake_Renda)

“In the words of Andrew Carnegie, ‘Pittsburgh entered the core of my heart when I was a boy and it cannot be torn out,’” Renda wrote on a social media post. “I am beyond excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Pittsburgh.”

Renda thanked Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, the former Michigan State defensive coordinator, and tight ends coach Tim Salem, whose brother, Brad, was the offensive coordinator last season at Michigan State under Mark Dantonio.