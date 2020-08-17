Michigan State athletics gives 250 virus tests in last week and has no positive results

In the same week that the Big Ten announced it was postponing all fall sports, Michigan State recorded no positive COVID-19 tests.

The university announced on Monday that out of more than 250 tests from Aug. 7-14, all results were negative. It’s the best week of results Michigan State has had since student-athletes began voluntarily returning to campus for workouts in mid-June.

In mid-July, the football team was quarantined for 14 days after two staffers tested positive.

Football preseason camp began on Aug. 7, but by Aug. 11, the Big Ten announced there would be no football, a move soon followed by the Pac-12. Since then, they are the only two Power Five conferences to push football to the spring, at the earliest.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State said it has conducted more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been more than 800 tests on student-athletes, with 30 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 235 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with five positive results.