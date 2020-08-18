As MSU goes online-only for fall, student-athletes can remain on campus for workouts

As Michigan State’s students are being asked to stay away from campus, its student-athletes will have the option of remaining or arriving on campus as they continue what amounts to offseason workouts.

On Tuesday, MSU President Samuel Stanley announced the school would shift to full online courses for undergraduates because of the COVID-19 pandemic while telling those that planned to live on campus to stay home. He also urged those living off campus to remain in their hometowns.

Members of Michigan State’s football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams returned to campus for voluntary workouts in mid-June while other sports continued arriving throughout the summer. The athletic department issued a statement on Tuesday saying their student-athletes could remain on campus.

“Michigan State student-athletes who are engaged in practices or workouts can return to (or stay on) campus this fall,” the statement read. “Spartan athletics will continue to follow medical advice and local guidelines regarding the most current safety protocols and procedures for all team activities.”

The Big Ten has postponed all fall sports until the spring at the earliest, wiping out seasons in football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball.

On Monday, Michigan State announced that in its most recent round of COVID-19 testing conducted from Aug. 7-14, there were no positive results.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State said it has conducted more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been more than 800 tests on student-athletes, with 30 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 235 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with five positive results.

