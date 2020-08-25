SUBSCRIBE NOW
Three Michigan State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 in latest results

Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
Michigan State announced on Tuesday that three student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 in its most recent round of testing while there were no positive results among staff.

From Aug. 17-21, the university tested 89 student-athletes and 16 staff members. Those who tested positive will follow standard protocols, which include daily check-ins with athletic training staff while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

While the Big Ten has postponed fall sports and Michigan State announced last week it was conducing all classes online for the fall semester, student-athletes have had the option to remain on campus for voluntary workouts.

Since the beginning of June when student-athletes began to return to campus, the MSU athletics department has conducted more than 1,100 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been more than 890 tests on student-athletes, with 34 positive results, while there have been more than 250 tests on staff members with five positive results.

