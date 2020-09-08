12 Michigan State student-athletes turn up positive in latest round of COVID testing

While Michigan State continues to limit the amount of time its student-athletes may go through organized workouts, it continues to regularly test for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the school announced in its latest round of tests — from Aug. 29-Sept. 6 — 12 student-athletes were positive out of 168 tested. There were no positive results among the 29 staff members that were tested.

As with any previous positive tests, the most recent individuals that tested positive will undergo daily check-ins with athletic training staff while remaining in isolation with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 1,550 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. Among the more than 1,240 tests on student-athletes, there have been 48 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 300 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with five positive results.

