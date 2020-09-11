Three-star safety Jah'Von Grigsby picks Michigan State

It might have taken longer than some expected, but Michigan State got its man.

Three-star safety Jah’Von Grigsby from Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced on Friday his commitment to Michigan State.

Grigsby had originally planned to commit in late June with many expecting Michigan State to get the nod over the likes of Auburn, Kansas, Louisville, Purdue and others. However, Grigsby pushed that commitment date back and other schools moved in on his recruitment, namely Vanderbilt, who some had pegged as late as a few days ago to land the 6-foot, 182-pound defensive back.

Instead, first-year coach Mel Tucker was able to close the deal and bring in the No. 52-ranked safety in the country, according to the 247Sports composite. Grigsby is the 14th member of Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class and the fourth defensive back, joining Charles Brantley, Michael Gravely Jr. and Antoine Booth.

Grigsby’s recruitment took off after the first of the year. When he finished his junior season, Grigsby still did not have any major offers. Those began coming in January and his offer list quickly reached double digits.

In early April, Michigan State offered.

“They offered me, and from then, we’ve just been talking football, talking about the school,” Grigsby said in late June. “I did a virtual visit with them. Ever since then, I pretty much talk to Michigan State — text and call — like every day.”

Last season, Grigsby recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions and recovered four fumbles.

“He is very explosive and very instinctive,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “He doesn’t have bad days. He brings infectious energy to the practice field every day and to the game field and it makes my job easy. We absolutely love him to death on sheer attitude and approach. He is very physical. He doesn’t shy away from contact and will lay that boom. He is everything you want in a safety.”

