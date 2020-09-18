Michigan State athletics has 46 positive COVID-19 cases among 400 tests

As Michigan State begins to prepare for a football season that was resurrected this week, it announced its largest number of positive COVID-19 cases since testing began in mid-June.

The school conducted 400 COVID-19 tests from Sept. 7-14 on student-athletes and staff members resulting in a total of 46 positive tests. Of those tests, 376 were administered to student-athletes and 45 came back positive. Twenty-four staff members were tested, with one positive test.

The results come the same week the Ingham County Health Department recommended all Michigan State University students self-quarantine to contain a coronavirus outbreak from which at least 342 people have tested positive for the disease since Aug. 24. It also mandated that 30 large houses quarantine for 14 days, include 23 fraternity or sorority houses and seven rental houses.

On Thursday, 11 more large houses in East Lansing with known exposure to COVID-19 were ordered to quarantine for the next two weeks. That brought the total to 39 large houses under mandatory quarantine after two were previously removed from the list following further investigation.

Student-athletes that test positive will have daily check-ins with athletic training staff while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State has conducted more than 1,950 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been more than 1,610 tests on student-athletes, with 93 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 333 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with six positive results.