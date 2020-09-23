MSU athletics reports 32 positive COVID-19 results among 369 tests

Michigan State athletics reported 32 positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 testing, a drop from last week’s high of 46.

According to MSU, 369 tests were administered from Sept. 15-21 on student-athletes and staff members, including 328 student-athletes, resulting in 30 positive results. Forty-one staff members were tested, with two positive tests.

The results come a day after the Ingham County Health Department reported the number of positive COVID-19 cases linked to Michigan State University had climbed above 1,200, while the school listed about half as many. According to county website data listing new MSU-related cases by date of onset, there were 1,250 between Aug. 24 and Sept. 20. Meanwhile, the university's online dashboard showed some 499 known cases, and a total of 548 since July 27.

"We are aware of the discrepancy between the reporting numbers, and at the same time acknowledge that the county numbers are a more accurate portrayal of the full East Lansing community," Emily Guerrant, a spokeswoman for the university, said in a statement.

Michigan State’s football team is currently practicing in preparation for an eight-game fall season scheduled to begin on Oct. 24. Daily testing off all players by the Big Ten will begin on Sept. 30.

For those who tested positive in the most recent group, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 2,320 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 1,947 tests on student-athletes, with 123 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 374 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with eight positive results.

