Michigan State athletics COVID-19 results: 178 tests, 11 positives

For the second straight week, Michigan State saw a drop in COVID-19 cases in the athletic department.

The university said on Wednesday that among the 165 tests administered to student-athletes from Sept. 22-28, 11 came back positive for a rate of 6.7%. A total of 178 tests were administered with 13 of those staff members. All of the staff tests were negative, resulting in an overall rate of 6.2%.

Two weeks ago, there were 45 positive results among 376 student athletes tested for a rate of 11.9%. Last week, that percentage dropped to 9.1% as 32 tested positive out of 328 tests.

The test numbers released by Michigan State covers the entire athletic department and does not break down results by sport. On Wednesday, the football team began daily antigen testing which is part of the Big Ten’s return play this fall.

The Spartans are set to open the season on Oct. 24 at home against Rutgers.

Individuals who test positive will be isolated and have daily check-ins with athletic training staff with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State has conducted nearly 2,500 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,112 tests on student-athletes, with 134 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 387 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with eight positive results.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau