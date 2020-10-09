MSU athletics reports six new cases, UM 14 positives as daily COVID-19 testing begins

Six Michigan State student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 last week as the university began a new phase of testing protocols with the beginning of the football season just two weeks away.

Since Sept. 30, members of the football team have been undergoing daily antigen testing, following Big Ten protocols. The men’s hockey team will also begin daily antigen testing when its season begins, the conference announced this week.

Student-athletes in men’s and women’s basketball as well as women’s volleyball are currently taking part in Michigan State’s COVID-19 Early Detection Program, which includes saliva tests five times per week.

If any student-athlete in either testing program receives a positive result, they must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Those tests are also given randomly to five percent of athletes in other sports not currently part of one of the two testing programs while those showing symptoms are also given PCR tests.

The latest round of PCR tests from Sept. 29-Oct. 6 included 54 student-athletes and 15 staff members. Six student-athletes tested positive while there were no positive results among staff members. To date, the testing results released have not been broken down by sport.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State has conducted more than 2,560 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,166 tests on student-athletes, with 140 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 402 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with eight positive results.

Meanwhile at Michigan, the athletic department administered COVID-19 tests to 1,535 athletes and coaches/staff this past week and returned 14 positive results, including 12 among student-athletes.

Since mid-June, there have been 8,349 total tests of athletes at Michigan with 78 positive results and 1,807 total tests of coaches/staff with 12 positives.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Detroit News staff contributed