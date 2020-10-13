Michigan State lands three-star Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban safety A.J. Kirk

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker landed a bit of a surprise commitment on Tuesday night.

Three-star safety A.J. Kirk of Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio, announced on Instagram that he had committed to Michigan State, becoming the 16th member of the Spartans’ 2021 class.

According to Allen Trieu, recruiting analyst for 247sports.com and a Detroit News contributor, Kirk was heavily recruited early in his career at Dublin (Ohio) Coffman but fell off the radar after suffering an injury. He then transferred to Hoban and is having a good senior season, adding some work on offense and returning punts.

His offer list reflects some of that early recruiting buzz as Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State were all among the teams showing interest in the 6-foot, 200-pound younger brother of former Ohio State safety Mike Doss, who went on to become a first-round NFL pick.

“I am beyond blessed to be able to say, ‘I am committed to Michigan State University,’” Kirk said on Instagram.

Kirk is the fifth defensive back to become part of Michigan State’s class, joining cornerback Charles Brantley of Venice (Florida), cornerback Antoine Booth of DeMatha (Maryland) Catholic, safety Michael Gravely Jr. of Euclid (Ohio) and safety Jah'von Grigsby of Scotlandville (Louisiana) Magnet.