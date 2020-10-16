MSU athletics reports three positive COVID-19 cases in last week, UM with 11

With the football season a week from kicking off, Michigan State continues to see a decline in its number of positive COVID-19 tests.

The latest results from Oct. 7-14 included three positive tests among 81 athletes tested while there were no positive results among 12 staff members tested. Last week, Michigan State reported six positive cases.

At Michigan, for the week ending Friday, 1,559 student-athletes, coaches and staff were tested, with 11 positive results. Michigan has had 104 total positive results since testing began, including 92 student-athletes.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State athletics has conducted more than 2,660 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,247 tests on student-athletes, with 143 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 400 tests on staff members, with eight positive results.

Members of the football and men’s hockey team are undergoing daily antigen testing, following Big Ten protocols, while student-athletes in men’s and women’s basketball as well as women’s volleyball are taking part in Michigan State’s COVID-19 Early Detection Program, which includes saliva tests five times per week.

