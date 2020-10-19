Two Michigan State players suspended from football team

Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have been suspended indefinitely following their arrests last month in East Lansing.

Fulton, a redshirt freshman, was arrested on Sept. 8, according to court records, and was charged with aggravated assault. According to a report from MLive, East Lansing Police Department deputy chief Steve Gonzalez said Willekes was arrested as part of the same complaint but his court records are not public.

“Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes were suspended from all team activities immediately, and remain suspended from the program indefinitely,” Michigan State spokesman Ben Phlegar said, noting the suspensions began immediately after the arrests.

On Oct. 2, Fulton pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery, and according the 54B District Court records, will avoid up front jail time under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. His sentencing his scheduled for Oct. 28.

Michigan State is set to begin its season at noon Saturday against Rutgers.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Fulton is a native of Youngstown, Ohio, and was a member of the 2019 recruiting class. He did not appear in a game last season while taking a redshirt.

Willekes, the 6-1, 225-pound is from Grand Rapids and was a walk-on last season. He appeared in one game – against Michigan – and is the younger brother of former Michigan State All-American defensive end Kenny Willekes.