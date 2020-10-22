Michigan State rolls out new uniform for basketball season

When exactly Michigan State will play its next basketball game is unclear, but when it does, it will have some new threads.

The Spartans unveiled a revamped home uniform on Thursday, posting a picture of junior forward Thomas Kithier modeling his No. 15 white jersey and shorts. The front features the word “STATE” above the number while down the right side of the top and shorts there is a design of the letter ‘S’ that forms a stripe. The left side of the top has no design while the left side of the shorts features the Spartan logo.

The season is expected to start on Nov. 25, the date the NCAA said teams could begin playing. Reports have circulated that Michigan State will play in the Orlando Invitational that weekend and remain in Florida for the Champions Classic against Duke on Dec. 1.

No official schedule has been released and the Spartans began practice last week.