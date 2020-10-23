MSU will wear 'Black Lives Matter' stickers on helmets for opener

Michigan State’s players will wear “Black Lives Matter” stickers on their helmets Saturday when they open the season at home against Rutgers.

Part of the Big Ten’s launch of the “United As One” social justice campaign, Rutgers will be wearing stickers on its helmets that say “Chop 4 Change.”

The Big Ten said the campaign is among several “conference-wide Equality Coalition initiatives dedicated to constructively and collectively recognizing and eliminating racism and hate in our society by creating resources for inclusion, empowerment and accountability.”

“All things are possible in the Big Ten when we unite as one,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “I am humbled and deeply appreciative of how our 14 member institutions have communicated, collaborated and committed to develop a conference-wide campaign focused on creating equality and equity in our society.”

Michigan State didn't have a picture of the stickers available Friday afternoon.

Michigan announced earlier this week it will wear "EQUALITY" decals on its helmets when it opens the season Saturday night at Minnesota.

