Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Western Kentucky

Back to the Woodshed.

After a victory over Nebraska under the lights at Spartan Stadium last week, No. 17 Michigan State will play host to a prime-time opponent on Saturday night when it welcomes Western Kentucky to East Lansing.

For the undefeated Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), it's a bit of a buffer game. Their last two matchups were on the road at Miami (Florida) and at home against a Big Ten opponent. Before diving head first into the rest of its conference schedule, MSU will have a Conference USA opponent in town to work out the kinks before things get real.

At least, that's the plan. The Hilltoppers (1-2) gave Indiana a ride last weekend, falling 33-31, lost to Army by a field goal the week before that, and will now take their third straight crack at pulling off an upset.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as Michigan State faces Western Kentucky.

Western Kentucky at No. 17 Michigan State

► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: Big Ten Network/760

► Records: Western Kentucky 1-2; Michigan State 4-0, 2-0 Big Ten

► Line: Spartans by 11

► Series: First meeting

► Outlook: Michigan State is 6-1-0 all time vs. teams from Conference USA. Its one loss came vs. Louisiana Tech in 2003.