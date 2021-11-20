Watch: Highlights from the Michigan State-Ohio State football showdown

Michgan State and Ohio State are off and running in Columbus. Follow the action below with all of the day's highlights.

First half

Ohio State goes for 6

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud ties the program record for touchdowns in a half with six.

Olave goes over-the-shoulder to set up Ohio State

If you clicked on this blog hoping to see Michigan State highlights, we apologize. We're fresh out.

But here's Ohio State's Chris Olave making another absurd catch to set up another touchdown.

Olave's second touchdown puts Ohio State up big

Remember that Chris Olave guy from the first highlight? You'll be seeing a lot of him today.

Here he is putting Michigan State up 21-0 with his record-breaking 35th-career touchdown pass.

Just like that...

It's14-0, and C.J. Stroud is having a day. He hits Garrett Wilson in-stride for a 77-yard touchdown to put Ohio State up 14-0.

Olave puts Ohio State up 7-0

Ohio State moved the ball with ease on its opening drive, working its way downfield slowly until C.J. Stroud found Chris Olave in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown pass for his record-tying 34th career touchdown pass.

Live updates: Michigan State vs. Ohio State

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State

►Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

►TV/radio: ABC/760

►Records: Michigan State 9-1, 6-1 Big Ten; Ohio State 9-1, 7-0

►Series: Ohio State leads 34-15

►Line: Ohio State by 19.5