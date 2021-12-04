Freshmen Akins, Christie assure Izzo Michigan State's defense is in good hands

By Jayna Bardahl

Special to The Detroit News

East Lansing — When Michigan State defeated Eastern Michigan just two weeks ago, coach Tom Izzo singled out first-year players Max Christie and Jaden Akins as the two best defenders.

“I thought our two, and this is scary to me, were our two freshmen,” Izzo said.

Now, that thought might not be so scary.

Christie and Akins quickly cemented themselves in the MSU lineup. Christie is starting, and his defense has evolved as teams slow his opportunities offensively.

Akins, the point guard, is loaded with athleticism.

The two put on career performances in MSU’s 81-68 win over Toledo on Saturday. Here’s a breakdown of Izzo’s two freshmen and how they are evolving before Big Ten play starts.

Christie takes on defensive challenges

Christie was tasked with guarding former MAC Freshman of the Year Ryan Rollins on Saturday. The assignment was a challenge, given Rollins’ 20-point average. But Christie saw it coming.

“I think my defense has improved a lot,” Christie said. “Set aside this game, which is just going to happen. For the most part, these past couple games, I think defensively I’ve done a great job.”

Days earlier against Louisville, Christie held the Cardinals’ leading scorer Noah Locke scoreless.

Rollins finished as the leading scorer Saturday, putting up 21 points on 7-for-22 shooting.

“Honestly I’d say from last game where I shut my guy down to zero points to this game it was a pretty big disappointment in myself,” Christie said. “Twenty-one points is unacceptable. ... Especially for me where I have a goal to be the best defender that I can.”

Izzo said he gives Christie a challenge in each game and he’s happy with the way the five-star recruit tackles his assignments.

“I give him a challenge every week, he’s going to guard one of the best guys,” Izzo said. “I think Rollins is a hell of a player. He shot 30 percent and 1-of-7 from the 3 and it wasn’t an easy job. That was a weird 21 points.”

After a troublesome start when his shots just couldn’t seem to fall, Christie finished as MSU’s leading scorer with 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting.

“I’ve been so pleased with Max’s defense in general, but I also think that it’s got to be frustrating for him to miss some of the shots he’s missed. I think today was one of the first times I saw it bother him,” Izzo said.

Akins adding minutes

When asked how he could continue to earn more minutes, Akins’ response was simple.

“Just continuing to make plays on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Defense and rebounding I feel like could earn me more minutes and on the offensive side just making sure I’m taking good shots.”

Against Toledo, Akins did just that to record a career-high 24 minutes.

“Jaden (Akins) brings some energy. He led us in rebounding, he plays hard as hell, he plays good defense,” Izzo said.

The freshman shot 3-for-3 from 3-point range, marking the second straight game in which he was perfect from deep. His seven rebounds and three assists are career-highs.

“I feel pretty confident. All of my threes today I feel like were pretty open shots, so I just took them and tried to knock them down,” Akins said.

The freshmen will face their first Big Ten test in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Jayna Bardahl is a freelance writer.