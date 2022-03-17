How to watch: Michigan State vs. Davidson in NCAA Tournament

The Detroit News

Here's how to watch Michigan State's Big Ten NCAA Tournament opener against Davidson on Friday:

NCAA Tournament

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

►Tip-off: 9:40 p.m. Friday, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

►TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760

►Records: Michigan State 22-12; Davidson 27-6

►Line: Michigan State by 1.5 points

How they got here: Michigan State picked up wins over Maryland and Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament before falling in a close semifinals matchup with Purdue, 70-75. Davidson defeated Fordham and St. Louis in the Atlantic 10 tournament but fell to Richmond, 64-62, in the tournament final.