DeVante' Jones rejoins Michigan basketball, remains a 'game-time decision' vs. Tennessee

Indianapolis — DeVante’ Jones is back with the Wolverines.

After missing Michigan’s first-round game in the NCAA Tournament while in concussion protocol, the grad transfer guard made the trip to Indianapolis and was at practice on Friday.

“DeVante’ was present for our morning practice,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “He got out there, got a little lather and it’s a game-time decision. I will be on my knees tonight praying. Hopefully he'll be ready to go (Saturday) because we're going to need all hands on deck.”